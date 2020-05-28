5 juveniles arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at vehicles on US95

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Five juveniles are facing some serious charges for allegedly throwing rocks off an overpass onto cars on U.S. 95. According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the incident happened on April 24 when troopers responded to an incident where nine different reported their vehicles being struck by rocks in the area of the Torrey Pines overpass on US95.

NHP troopers said they found damage to nine vehicles that was consistent with rocks or debris coming off of the overpass. Troopers searched the surrounding area and surface streets but they couldn’t find the suspects. On that same day at around 6:40 p.m., troopers again responded to the same location for reports of rocks being thrown on to the freeway, but this time 13 vehicles were struck.

Photo of damaged vehicle courtesy NHP.

Again responding troopers searched the surrounding area but could not locate any suspects. On April 30, at approximately 8:45 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the same location for reports of rocks being thrown at vehicles from the same overpass, this time, one vehicle was struck.

Troopers responded to an apartment complex which is located in the area. Troopers interviewed the victim whose vehicle was struck, residents, and other witnesses in the apartment complex. One of the juveniles that was reported to Troopers as being involved in the rock-throwing had some distinguishing characteristics, which made him easily identifiable.

Witnesses also identified the other juveniles who were seen jumping fences near the freeway. Witnesses were able to point the troopers to the apartment units where the juveniles lived. On May 8 NHP troopers and detectives from the Nevada Division of Investigation returned to the apartment complex and conducted interviews of all juveniles implicated in the rock throwing.

After a lengthy investigation Troopers developed substantial probable cause to make an arrest of all five juveniles involved, their ages ranging from 10 to 14 years old. A total of four of the juveniles remain in custody at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

The juveniles face the following charges:

Battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm

Injury to other property

Performance of act or neglect in duty in willful or wanted disregard of safety of persons or prope

Injuring or tampering with vehicle

Penalty for public offense proportionate to value or property affected or loss resulting from offense.

The investigation has determined that 25 vehicles were damaged. Damages range from body dents to broken windshields and sunroofs. Two occupants actually had projectiles go through their windshield and strike them while driving. Luckily no serious injuries were reported.