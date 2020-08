LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The DISCOVERY Children’s Museum says it’s committed to providing a safe space for kids to learn and play, so all employees, volunteers, and visitors two years and older are required to wear facial coverings prior to entering the building.

The museum even outfitted the 5-foot tall statues outside the museum with face coverings as friendly reminder to mask up before coming inside.

The DISCOVERY Children’s Museum is located at 360 Promenade Place in downtown Las Vegas.