5 desert tortoises get new home; they were quarantined after being rescued from construction site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A few tortoises in the valley have a new home. On Tuesday, the Clark County Desert Conservation Program released five desert tortoises.

They went through health assessments and a quarantine process to make sure they’re safe to be released. The tortoises were recovered from active construction sites earlier this year. The purpose of the program is to keep them out of danger and in a safe place.

“We administer a hotline for construction projects where developers can call and report a desert tortoise on their project side; we’ll come out and collect the tortoise, so they’re not impacted by construction activities,” said Kimberley Jenkins, principal environmental specialist, Desert Conservation Program.

Before being released back into the wild, surveys were conducted to make sure the area was safe, and weather conditions were good.