5-car crash leaves 73-year-old North Las Vegas woman dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 73-year old North Las Vegas woman was killed in a five-vehicle crash Tuesday.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as Linda Zumtobel.

The crash at West Craig Road and North Allen Lane closed the intersection for hours as officers investigated.

According to North Las Vegas police, a white Mazda started the chain of crashes when it entered the intersection against a solid red light.

Police identified Zumtobel as the driver of the Mazda.

One other driver was injured in the collision, but was not transported to the hospital.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Mazda was northbound on Allen when it went into the intersection, where it collided with a Dodge Ram truck that was eastbound on Craig. The impact of the collision was on the driver’s side of the Mazda, police said.

The Dodge truck was sent into the westbound lanes of Craig, colliding with a silver BMW sedan. Debris from that collision struck a westbound black Dodge sedan.

Meanwhile, the Mazda continued forward and collided with a second vehicle — another pickup.

Medical personnel arrived and declared Zumtobel dead at the scene.

Speed is not believed to be a factor but the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.