LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person died in a crash involving five vehicles, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said.

At approximately 7:16 p.m. Sunday, at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, a five-vehicle crash occurred that left one driver dead and three others injured.

Investigators said a Chevrolet Impala that failed to stop at a red light collided with four other vehicles, stopped at a red light. The driver of the Impala was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Three other people, a 33-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman, and a 25-year-old woman, were injured in the crash.

Police say impairment was not suspected to be a factor in the drivers of the four vehicles stopped at the red light. Information on whether or not impairment was suspected in the deceased driver of the Impala was not provided by police.

The crash remains under LVMPD investigation.