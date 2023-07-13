LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Five burros were shot and killed in Death Valley, and National Park Service (NPS) investigators are asking park visitors for information.

The burros were found earlier this week in the Lower Wildrose area of the park.

If you have information that could help the investigation, please submit a tip by calling or texting the NPS Tip Line: 888-653-0009. Tips may be submitted anonymously. To submit a tip online, visit go.nps.gov/SubmitATip Or email at: nps_isb@nps.gov

It is illegal to discharge a firearm in a national park.

A news release on Thursday said the abandoned carcasses endanger native wildlife that might ingest toxic lead shot when feeding on the animals.

Burros are a non-native species that land managers work to remove from the sensitive desert environment by working with partners. “The five burros were not part of any internal removal efforts,” according to the NPS news release.

Burros are known to damage sensitive desert springs through trampling, overgrazing of vegetation, and fouling of water, the news release said. Burros compete with bighorn sheep and other native wildlife for scarce food and water. They often damage important cultural sites, including historic cabins and archaeological sites.