LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Five arrests were announced Thursday in a string of burglaries in the Summerlin area, police said.

Detectives arrested Raven Queen, 28, Antonio Washington, 25, and Denzale Lee, 27, on charges relating to a series of burglaries in the Summerlin area. Additionally, Lamonte Butler, 24, and Howard Cavitt, 27, are in the custody of law enforcement in southern California, awaiting extradition back to Las Vegas.

The release from police says the five individuals face multiple felony charges, including robbery, kidnapping, and home invasion.

Eleven burglaries were perpetrated since October 2022, police say, with every incident seeing the suspects accessing the homes through either desert areas, golf courses, or walking paths.

One case involved the suspects tying up an elderly couple in their house during the incident, according to court documents.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the investigation to contact police by phone at 702-828-9455, email, or via Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or its website.