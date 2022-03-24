LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the world watched in horror when the people of Afghanistan tried to make a desperate flee from the Taliban regime, the Faqiri siblings were amongst the crowd being shoved and pushed to make it closer through the airport gates of Kabul.

“It was like crazy like everybody doesn’t care about dying,” said 15-year-old Fahim Faqiri.



Faqiri is the oldest of five siblings, the youngest is five, through a translator he tells us they waited eight days outside the airport gate until they were finally able to get in, but then the American Army only let him and his siblings through.



“We didn’t even see my mother and father at that time everybody just push they running trying to go inside the airplane so we didn’t see them the last time it was very difficult,” Faqiri said.



The heartbreaking journey alone to America started for the siblings, and once in Qatar, a call came to their uncle who lived in Las Vegas.



“The case manager reached out to me and said that your niece and nephews are here and said to me are you taking the responsibility of them traveling to the United States,” said Tahzib Yusufi, the uncle.



Even with a family of his own to provide for, the answer was an instant yes for Yusufi.

“I could not live with myself and be able to have that piece of bread or piece of food to eat knowing the fact that there are five innocent kids without a destiny without a future somewhere,” Yusufi said.



The siblings had to go through several months in different refugee camps and finally, four months of paperwork and legalities allowed the siblings to land in Las Vegas.



“When I saw them at the airport it was overwhelming joy and appreciative,” Yusufi said.

As the siblings adjust to life in their new home they spend most of their time with their cousins, playing cards and singing their native songs but they still worry for their parents.



“We miss them it is so difficult for me we can’t forget them,” said Faqiri.

The siblings can communicate with their parents regularly but say things back home are still unsafe.



A local charity called the ARY Foundation of Las Vegas helped pitch in for the home the family lives in now.



The family would like to thank several people and organizations who helped make the transition for the siblings easier.



They thank ARY Foundation, Las Vegas Masonic Lodges, Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, Boys and Girls Club, Rokai Yusufzai, and Khalil Allavi