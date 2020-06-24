1  of  4
5.8-magnitude California earthquake felt in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 struck a remote area of central California on Wednesday morning, and it was felt as far away as Las Vegas.

The earthquake occurred southwest of Owens Lake, California.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday and was centered in the Owens Valley region below the eastern flank of the Sierra Nevada. 

The earliest reports put the quake above 6.0 magnitude, but it was downgraded.

A number of aftershocks followed the initial report.

The site of the quake is south of Lone Pine, California.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

