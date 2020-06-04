1  of  2
5.5-magnitude earthquake near Searles Valley, California, felt in Southern Nevada

Courtesy: US Geological Survey

SEARLES VALLEY, Calif. (KLAS) — A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck approximately 11 miles south of Searles Valley, California, Wednesday night. The quake was felt in Southern Nevada, with the epicenter located about 123 miles from Las Vegas.

The quake was preliminarily rated a 5.1 by the US Geological Survey. It occurred around 6:32 p.m., with a 4.3 mile depth.

Several aftershocks have been reported, ranging from 2.6 to 3.2-magnitude.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said it has not received any reports of injuries or damage.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

