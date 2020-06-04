5.5-magnitude earthquake near Searles Valley, California, felt in Southern Nevada

SEARLES VALLEY, Calif. (KLAS) — A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck approximately 11 miles south of Searles Valley, California, Wednesday night. The quake was felt in Southern Nevada, with the epicenter located about 123 miles from Las Vegas.

The quake was preliminarily rated a 5.1 by the US Geological Survey. It occurred around 6:32 p.m., with a 4.3 mile depth.

Several aftershocks have been reported, ranging from 2.6 to 3.2-magnitude.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said it has not received any reports of injuries or damage.

EARTHQUAKE UPDATE: There have been NO calls into the Fire & Medical 9-1-1 Center at @LasVegasFD Headquarters which covers most of Sn Nevada. No reports of damage or injuries. Just the ground shook a little bit. All is well. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/LJRVNXMAFP — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 4, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.