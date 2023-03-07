LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District may be set to pay one of its largest-ever settlements to the family of a student with special needs.

JJ Wahrer, a non-verbal autistic 6-year-old, was struck with a stick by teacher Melody Carter in 2018. Clark County School District Police arrested Carter at Harmon Elementary School after an aide accused her of hitting the child.

“You shouldn’t have to worry about your child when they’re at school. You entrust the school district with their safety,” Josh Wahrer, JJs father, said in 2018.

A classroom aide told police she saw Carter hit JJ about five times for taking his shoes off and only stopped after the last swing broke the stick. The aide said she recalled the teacher saying, “I have more of those.”

JJ’s parents removed him from the elementary school after the incident. Carter’s original charge of felony abuse was downgraded to disorderly conduct in July 2018.

At Thursday’s board meeting, the school district could approve a $5.45 million offer of judgment to Wahrer’s family. The family’s attorneys have the option of rejecting the offer even if the school board approves the offer.