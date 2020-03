LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 5.0 magnitude earthquake just hit Carson City, Nevada, according to the Nevada Seismological Labratory’s website.

It happened at 6:56 p.m. on Friday night. At this time there is no word on damage or injuries.

This is the second big magnitude earthquake to hit the west in two days. On Wednesday, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Salt Lake City, Utah.

It is very likely that you will feel aftershocks today. — Utah Emergency Mgmt (@UtahEmergency) March 18, 2020

The damage is still be assessed.

The earthquake in Reno, Nevada is still a developing story. Check back for updates.