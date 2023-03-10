LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fourth person is facing charges after the body of a 16-year-old boy was found wrapped in a blanket, days after he was reported missing, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Shioban Gujda, 39, of Kingman, Arizona is facing a felony charge of child abuse.

Shioban Gujda, 39, of Kingman, Arizona (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

According to police, on Saturday, Feb. 25, officers were called to a home in the 2300 block of Packard Avenue in Kingman for a runaway juvenile claim.

Amber-Leah Valentine, 41, and Jon Imes, 41, told police that their 16-year-old son had run away from home and that the last time he was seen was the day prior around 10 a.m., police said.

On Feb. 28, a body was found wrapped in a blanket behind a stone wall in the area of Anson Smith Road and Indian Canyon Road.

Two days later, Valentine called the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and said that she had just freed her 14-year-old daughter who was being held captive by Valentine’s roommates, Richard Pounds, 34, and Gujda, police said.

Amber-Leah Valentine, Jon Imes, and Richard Pounds (Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Valentine and her daughter were taken to the Kingman Regional Medical Center. Valentine later told police that her husband, Imes, had disposed of their son’s body and previously lied to deputies about the 16-year-old running away.

According to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the boy had already been dead by the time they reported him as a runaway. While being questioned, Imes also admitted to disposing of his son’s body and lying to deputies.

While at the medical center, deputies spoke to the 14-year-old daughter who had allegedly been shot in the eye with a BB gun by Pounds. She disclosed additional accounts of abuse in the home to deputies, according to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Pounds was arrested on charges of felony child abuse and aggravated assault.

Both Valentine and Imes were arrested on charges of felony abandonment and concealment of a dead body.

On Tuesday, March 7, a forensic interview of the 14-year-old sister of the victim was done and during the interview, additional details of the abuse were disclosed.

On Wednesday, Mach 8, Gaujda was arrested on charges of felony child abuse and an active arrest warrant.