4th of July fires cause damage across Las Vegas valley, keep fire crews busy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fire crews had their hands full overnight, battling blazes across the valley on the Fourth of July. Some houses were impacted by those fires, leaving people without a place to stay.

This year’s Fourth of July was one of the busiest for Las Vegas Fire and Rescue. One reason for that is, unlike the past few years, some buildings were damaged.

This home near Jones & 95 was one fire crews responded to last night.

We’re told palm trees caught fire; the blaze extended to a parked vehicle and then charred part of the house. At least five homes were damaged and some people were even displaced.

There were around 175 calls Saturday night and Sunday morning — the most Las Vegas fire crews have ever received during the Fourth of July. A majority of them were outside tree fires or fires that started on the roof.

We’re told that’s a pretty good indicator they were caused by fireworks, but most of the cases are still under investigation.

Luckily, no major injuries have been reported, but officials are still disappointed.

“It did not look like that they were taking safety precautions in some cases,” said Tim Szymanski of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue. “There were nearby vehicles and there were sparks hitting them, so actually I think we got off better than we could have, just looking at the pictures, but there were a lot of fires out there that could have been potentially more dangerous.”

As a reminder, the only fireworks people should have been using are the “safe and sane” fireworks. Those are the ones that do not shoot up into the sky, but now that the holiday is over, those are no longer allowed as well.