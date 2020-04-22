4th grader wins 2020 Mojave Max Emergence contest

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A 4th grader from the Sky Pointe campus of the Somerset Academy is the winner of the 2020 Mojave Max Emergence Contest.

8NewsNow’s Nate Tannenbaum was the MC of a well-attended Zoom meeting for Erin Bybee’s class at the school. That’s where Lillian Schern was congratulated for guessing closest to the actual time that the desert tortoise would wake up from his long winter’s nap at The Springs Preserve. Max was spotted outside of his burrow at 11:39am on April 1st. Lillian guessed it would happen at 11:31am.

The Mojave Max Education Program program is a multi-agency partnership involving:



1. The Clark County Desert Conservation Program

2. GetOutdoorsNevada (https://getoutdoorsnevada.org/who-we-are/

3. The Springs Preserve (where the real desert tortoise named Mojave Max shares 15 acres of land with several other tortoises and many other species)

4. The Clark County School District. Every year elementary schools throughout the county are invited to host one of 14 school assemblies. Each assembly is an hour-long presentation involving different speakers that’s all about teaching the kids how we humans share the same spot on earth with tortoises, who’ve been here for 65 MILLION YEARS – and what we can do to make sure this threatened species keeps thriving. GetOutdoors also has individual classroom Max visits all year long.

Nate says, “We teach the kids about how tortoises sleep through the winter. It’s similar to the hibernation that mammals (like groundhogs) do. There’s even a term for the repitilian form of hibernation: a tortoise’s long winter’s nap is known as brumation.”

One of the premises for the whole Max Program is that – for the American southwest – he’s a better predictor of Spring than that groundhog Punxsutawney Phil back east! Instead of yanking Max out of the ground, like the groundhog’s handlers do every February 2nd, Max wakes up whenever he feels like waking up! There are scientific clues about what causes tortoises to think about emerging from brumation, and that’s what we tell the students when we invite them to enter the annual Mojave Max EMERGENCE CONTEST. They guess what date (and time) they think Max will wake up. And the student who comes closest to that time is the winner https://mojavemax.com/learn/emergence-contest/index.html.