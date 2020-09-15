4K Nevadans could face deportation following court decision

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of Nevadans are at risk of possible deportation following the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision to vacate a preliminary injunction halting the termination of Temporary Protected Status designations from El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Sudan.

The Governor’s Office for New Americans released a statement Tuesday morning.

“This court’s decision is devastating to our immigrant community in Nevada. There are over 4,000 TPS holders across the State of Nevada, many of whom have been here for decades – raising their families and contributing enormously to our state.”

People from those four countries had been protected from deportation by the preliminary injunction.

The news release said TPS recipients are inextricably linked to Nevada’s communities and the economy.

“TPS holders are our friends, our neighbors, and our colleagues. Forcing these Nevadans out of the country, many who are serving as essential frontline workers during this COVID-19 pandemic, not only puts these individuals back in potential danger but also significantly impacts the lives of their families and our local communities.”