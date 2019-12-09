49ers regain NFC West No. 1 spot following Seahawks 28-12 loss to Rams

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 08: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of a game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 08, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – No. 1 spot, baby!

The San Francisco 49ers have regained control of the NFC West following the Seattle Seahawks 28-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams during Sunday Night Football.

Just hours before, the Niners pulled off a remarkable 48-46 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The NFC West standings currently stand as follows:

San Francisco 49ers (11-2) Seattle Seahawks (10-3) Los Angeles Rams (8-5) Arizona Cardinals (3-9-1)

The Seahawks were the previous No. 1 seed, but San Francisco took it right out their hands following the loss in Los Angeles.

With a lot of back-and-forth between the division leaders and rivals, it’s only going to get more intense.

Both teams are on a mission to win the division, and it could come down to their highly-anticipated matchup in three weeks.

However — the Niners could grasp the division before then.

San Francisco would have to win both of its upcoming games against the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle would have to lose at least one of their next two, against the Carolina Panthers and the Arizona Cardinals.

The current NFC playoff picture is looking like this: