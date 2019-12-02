49ers come up short falling to the Ravens, 20-17

by: Kirsten Moran

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers (10-2) took on the Baltimore Ravens (10-2) in a battle on Sunday that came down to one field goal.

Ravens defeated the 49ers, 20-17.

From the moment the team’s kicked off, the rain down poured until the very end.

San Francisco got an early start as wide receiver Deebo Samuel scored a 33-yard touchdown on fourth and two.

Baltimore responded quickly as Raven’s tight end Mark Andrews leaped in the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown tying it up, 7-7.

Fast forward into the second quarter when Ravens took the lead, 14-7. Making it quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 32nd touchdown of the year.

49ers answered back when Raheem Mostert scored a 40-yard touchdown.

At the half, San Francisco trailed by three, 17-14.

Ravens’ quarterback experienced his first lost fumble of the season by 49ers’ Marcell Harris.

Shortly following, San Francisco’s kicker Robbie Gould scored a field goal, making it all tied up again,17-17.

With three seconds left of the game, Ravens left it up to kicker Justin Tucker for a 49-yard field goal.

Baltimore came out on top in a well fought game by both teams.

The San Francisco 49ers will head to New Orleans next weekend to take on the Saints.

