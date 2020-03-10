49 Nevadans from cruise ship will head back home for quarantine

The Grand Princess cruise ship is shown docked at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, March 10, 2020. After days of being forced to idle off the Northern California coast, the ship docked Monday at Oakland with about 3,500 passengers and crew, including some who tested positive for the new virus.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Forty-nine Nevadans are heading back to the Silver State to undergo a 14-day quarantine after traveling on the Grand Princess cruise ship with 21 passengers who tested positive for COVID-19.

Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) says the 49 passengers are all asymptomatic, meaning that they show no signs of being infected with COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reached out to states with residents that were on the ship to let them know of those infected. State officials and federal agencies were in contact the last few days to coordinate transportation of residents back to their home states.

Working with Nevada’s DHHS, the Governor’s Office worked to outline specific conditions for those residents coming home.

Those conditions include:

The passengers must be asymptomatic;

The passengers must be tested for COVID-19 prior to boarding the secure flight back to Nevada so the presumptive test results will be available for local health authorities;

Any passenger that refuses testing will remain under the supervision of the appropriate federal agency;

The passengers must be returned to the state in an isolated manner that limits exposure to the general public; and

These passengers will remain under the supervision of their respective local health authority for the 14-day isolation period immediately upon their return to Nevada

The federal government accepted all the conditions and confirmed the plan for the state’s decision to bring Nevada’s residents home.

DHHS says that once testing samples have been collected, “the 49 asymptomatic Nevadans will return home through secure air transportation provided by the federal government and will not enter any buildings of any commercial airport in the state.”

The DHHS included that each passenger will be required to sign a Declaration of Self Quarantine upon arrival, confirming they will physically separate and confine themselves from other people for a 14-day period. Local health districts in the state will supervise the isolation.

As of Tuesday, the passengers are still in Oakland, California after the ship docked there on Monday. The federal government will manage the residents’ travel from California to Nevada, but there is no word on what day they will leave to head back home.