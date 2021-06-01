49 murders nearly double Metro’s cases over 2020 level, stats show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have investigated 49 homicides through May 28 of this year — nearly double the number for the first five months of 2020.

The report shows a 96% increase, not including two recent cases: the investigation into a boy’s body found Friday at Mountain Springs, and a Sunday shooting at an auto repair shop on East Charleston Boulevard.

Statistics for this year show three areas of town with 7 homicides each — the Downtown Area Command, the Convention Center Area Command and the South Central Area Command. Every one of Metro’s area commands had at least three murders.

On top of Metro’s murder cases, unofficial statistics show 12 homicides in North Las Vegas, six in Henderson and one in Boulder City that happened just yesterday. It was Boulder City’s first homicide case since 2019.

Of the 49 murders under Metro’s jurisdiction through May 28, 31 were shootings, followed by 8 deaths by blunt trauma and six stabbings.

The victims — 39 male and 10 female — were mostly in their 30s. That’s older that murder victims last year, who were mostly in their 20s. And nine victims so far in 2021 have been in their 50s — far above the two people in their 50s reported last year.

A total of 26 of the victims were Black — 21 males and 5 females. Hispanics (10) and whites (9) accounted for most of the other victims.

Metro is also reporting twice as many domestic violence homicides so far this year. As of May 28, 10 homicides were considered domestic violence, compared to five in the first five months of 2020.

Of the 49 homicides, Metro says 39 of the cases have been cleared by an arrest, by someone turning themself in, or because the suspect is dead. Ten cases remain open investigations. Six of the cases fall under Metro’s classification of “justifiable” homicides.

Gang-related cases are a small minority of all homicides — less than 7%.