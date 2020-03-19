48 Metro employees give notice of possible COVID-19 exposure

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At least 48 Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department employees have given notice of possible COVID-19 workplace exposure, according to a press release.

Authorities said this does not mean they have tested presumptive positive, been exposed to coronavirus or come into contact with someone who has it.

They noted employees must give notice of an illness or injury that may result in future medical attention or time off under workers’ compensation.

The release reads in part:

“These notices are given to the department by employees out of an abundance of caution if they think they’ve been exposed. These cases may involve individuals who aren’t presenting symptoms of COVID-19. These could also be cases of the common cold, allergies, the flu, or anything else that would result in a report.”

Metro says it will continue to monitor the situation and encourages employees to come forward if they’ve been in a situation that may lead to future health problems.