$47K donation raised to benefit Injured Police Officers Fund

The Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF) sell t-shirts to raise money for Officer Shay Mikalonis and his family. Photo taken on “Shay Day,” June 11.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Financial help is on the way to assist the families of police officers injured in the line of duty.

Metro’s Injured Police Officers Fund was presented with a check of more than $47,000 today.

The money comes from local taverns Distrill and Remedy’s.

Chelsea Stunkle, president of the IPOF, said, “If we didn’t have the community that we do, the tight-knit community that we do in Las Vegas come together like they do, in the time of need like an injury, like Shay (Mikalonis), or when we lose an officer like Lt. (Erik) Lloyd, the Injured Police Officers Fund wouldn’t exist.”

Metro officer Mikalonis was shot on June 1 in front of Circus Circus as officers worked the scene of a protest. Lt. Lloyd died July 29 of COVID-19.

The taverns were able to raise the money with October drink specials on Tito’s vodka and then donated all proceeds to the fund.