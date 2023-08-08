LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Henderson police are investigating the death of a man found inside a home on Monday.

Police said they received a report that a person had found their relative dead inside a home, shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 7.

When officers arrived they found a 47-year-old man dead at a home in the 2000 block of Pala Dura Drive near Pecos Road and Windmill Parkway.

Henderson detectives said a preliminary investigation revealed the incident to be the result of

a homicide.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the man at a later date.

No other details were released.

The incident is being investigated as the sixth homicide in Henderson for 2023.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Henderson Police Department

at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.