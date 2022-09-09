LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 47-year-old man has died nearly one month after being hit by a driver accused of leaving the scene and hitting three other cars, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was not identified on Friday but police said he was hit and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Aug. 9 at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Main Street.

The man died at UMC on Saturday, Sept. 3, according to a police release.

Officers later arrested Luis Burciaga-Nunez, 29, of California, on August 9.

According to an arrest report, he struck the man with the front of his car as the man was pushing a grocery cart in the right-turn-only lane and was wrapped onto the car’s hood after they were hit.

Burciaga-Nunez did not stop after the crash and kept driving before hitting a median near the intersection of Washington and Rancho Drive. He kept driving on Washington until he approached the intersection with Decatur Boulevard, where three separate vehicles were stopped at the light, the report stated.

Burciaga-Nunez then crashed into a car in the right turn lane before reversing and hitting the front of another car. He then drove forward again and hit a third car in the rear before driving away, the report stated.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after the crash.

Burciaga-Nunez is facing several charges, including reckless driving, DUI, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and disobeying officers.

The unidentified man’s death marks the 97th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for the year.