LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since the beginning of the year, 46 people have died on Nevada’s roads which is down 15% from the same time in 2021, according to a monthly report released by the Office of Traffic Safety.

The majority of those fatalities, 39, were in Clark County. During Feb. 2022, 21 people lost their lives in Clark County crashes, fewer than the 25 killed in Jan. 2022. One of the worst fatality crashes to happen in Clark County occured on Jan. 29 when nine people were killed in a Las Vegas crash.

Nine people, including seven members of one family, were killed in a Las Vegas crash on Jan. 29, 2021 at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street. (Credit: North Las Vegas Police Dept.)

The state’s monthly report also details fatalities involving pedestrians, motorcyclists, and bicyclists. Here is a breakdown of those fatals for Feb. 2022. The numbers are similar to Feb. 2021.

14 Pedestrians

6 Motorcyclists

1 Bicyclist

The top contributing factors to the crashes are impairment and speeding.