45% of Americans believe in ghosts and demons, poll says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Is Halloween just for fun, or do you actually believe in ghosts?

A new poll found that 45% of Americans believe ghosts, demons and other supernatural beings exist. But fewer Americans — only 13 percent — say vampires definitely or probably exist.

YouGov polled 1,293 people with Oct. 31 right around the corner. They also took an interesting look at how your politics plays into your fears. See the entire poll here.

Turns out that Republicans believe in the supernatural more than Democrats. And they tend to believe more in demons than ghosts.

More than a third of Americans say they have personally felt the presence of a spirit or a ghost. Women (41%) reported these encounters more than men (31%).

Women (51%) are also more likely than men (35%) to believe that ghosts can come back to haunt people or places.