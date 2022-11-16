LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A public meeting on the proposed 445,000-acre Avi Kwa Ame national monument is scheduled Thursday, Nov. 17, in Laughlin.

The proposed monument covers an enormous area of Southern Nevada from the Eldorado Valley south of Boulder City extending south to the area west of Laughlin. The monument was proposed in federal legislation sponsored by U.S. Rep. Dina Titus in February 2022.

It would set aside land currently managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) “for the benefit and enjoyment of present and future generations.” Ave Kwa Ame is the Mojave name for Spirit Mountain and the surrounding landscape. A map of the site is from the website https://honorspiritmountain.org/.

The meeting is at 10 a.m. in the Gemini Room of the Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin at 1900 S. Casino Dr. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Laura Daniel-Davis will participate in the meeting, according to a BLM news release.

“It’s the source of life and place of origin for 10 Yuman-speaking tribes of the Mojave, Hualapai, Yavapai, Havasupai, Quechan, Maricopa, Pai Pai, Halchidhoma, Cocopah, and Kumeyaay,” according to avikwaame.com, a website about the project. “It’s sacred land to the Hopi and Chemehuevi Paiute people.”

“The lands contain some of the most visually stunning, biologically diverse, and culturally significant lands in the entire Mojave Desert.”

The proposed monument is also home to a Joshua tree believed to be the third-largest in the world.

A goal of the monument would be to preserve “cultural, ecological, scenic, wildlife, recreational, dark sky, historical, natural, educational, and scientific resources of the monument,” according to the legislation.