44-year-old man arrested in 2008 cold case murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An arrest was made in a cold murder from 2008. Quincy Cook, 44, was arrested for allegedly murdering Richard Cline.

According to Metro Police, everything unfolded on Dec. 12, 2008 when Metro patrol officers responded to the 5800 block of West Harmon Avenue to investigate a suspicious death. Evidence at the scene suggested the victim, later identified as Richard Cline, was involved in a struggle before he died.

On Dec. 20, 2008 the Clark County Coroner determined Cline died from neck compression and blunt force trauma. Eventually, all of Metro’s investigative leads were exhausted, and the case went cold.

Metro’s cold case detectives reviewed the case and resubmitted DNA evidence located at the scene for additional testing, and on Nov. 12, 2019, they were notified that Cook was identified as a possible suspect in the crime.

Cook was already in custody at the Clark County Detention Center for unrelated crimes and was rebooked for one count of Open Murder.

No other details were released.