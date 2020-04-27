44 Nevada deaths at nursing homes, state-regulated facilities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than a fifth of the COVID-19 deaths in Nevada have involved patients and staff of state-regulated nursing homes and rehabilitation hospitals.

Information from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services indicates 44 people — 42 residents and 2 staff — have died. At the time of the report, 207 deaths had been reported statewide.

One Reno facility, Lakeside Health & Wellness, accounts for 14 deaths — 13 residents and one staffer. Lakeside has had 60 total COVID-19 cases, which is not the highest in the state.

Four Las Vegas facilities have had more positive tests, but fewer deaths:

Silver Hills: 3 resident deaths, 74 cases (42 residents, 32 staff)

The Heights of Summerlin: 4 resident deaths, 73 cases (34 residents, 39 staff)

Horizon Health and Rehabilitation: 3 resident deaths, 71 cases (34 residents, 37 staff)

Premier Health and Rehab: 3 resident deaths, 61 cases (32 residents, 29 staff)

Another Washoe County facility, Willow Springs, has had one staff death along with 68 total cases.

Notably, outbreaks in the Las Vegas area tend to affect staffers much more than outbreaks in Washoe County.

The number of COVID-19 cases are growing fast. Cases now are at 570, only 16 days after our initial report when they were at 289. On April 20, cases were at 416.

The report is available here. Use the pop-up menu to narrow in on one facility.

In addition to the staggering number of deaths, the report also reveals that two positive tests have been identified at ABC ETC/Little Learners preschool in the Las Vegas valley. The cases involve “residents.”

And eight positive tests at correctional facilities all involve employees:

Ely State Prison: 1 staff member

Florence McClure Women’s Correction Center: 3 staff members

High Desert: 2 staff members

Southern Desert Correctional Springs: 1 staff member

Casa Grande Prison: 1 staff member

Recent reports have indicated that an outbreak inside a correctional facility could overwhelm the state’s resources.

Other Southern Nevada facilities listing at least one death: