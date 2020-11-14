424 inmates, 25 staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Warm Springs Correctional Center

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — After a second round of testing, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced a total of 424 inmates at the Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City have tested positive for COVID-19.

All 525 inmates were tested last week after 93 of them tested positive on November 5. An additional 331 tested positive this week, bringing the total to 424.

In addition, 25 total staff members have tested positive. Seven tested positive last week and 18 additional positive tests came back this week.

As of now, the facility remains on lockdown. Officials say meals are being delivered to the inmates’ cells.

NDOC is continuing to monitor the situation.