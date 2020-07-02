420 people now battling Mahogany Fire near Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is now day four of the Mahogany Fire burning around Mt. Charleston. Containment is still only 10 percent, but the number of people working the 2,800-acre fire between Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon nearly doubled from Tuesday.

Firefighters are continuing to battle the mahogany fire around Angel Peak.

“With the fire not being controlled we don’t want to rule anything out of danger,” Kyle Esparza of Great Basin Team 7. “The helicopters were up as soon as they could.”

Crews were out getting an early start Wednesday to contain the flames before weather conditions changed.

“As the burning period gets closer, the wind gets higher and the temps keep going up it definitely raises the bar that you could have a little bit more of chance for the fire to pick up,” Esparza said.

From the air to the ground, 420 people are now fighting the fire — almost doubling the amount of support from Tuesday.

“That helps a ton because with all the open line you have out there it’s quite a bit,” Esparza said. “You get stretched thin with the small amount of folks.”

Crews are enhancing efforts to now surround the perimeter of the roughly 2,800-acre blaze.

“This fire has not moved since the first day,” Espanza said.

Helicopters used the Lee Canyon reservoir to pick up water on Wednesday. The resort not is in any danger at the moment.

“Obviously things can change, but as of right now they don’t see the potential for the fire to move up in that direction,” said Jim Seely, marketing director for Lee Canyon.

The Lee Canyon and Kyle Canyon roads remain open.

Firefighters ask visitors to respect the blockades in place. We’re told some are sneaking around them and that puts lives in danger.

Local firefighters were able to return to their home stations after more crews and engines came Wednesday.