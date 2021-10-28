41 magnet schools accepting applications in Clark County School District

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 41 magnet schools within the Clark County School District are accepting applications for the next school year.

Magnet schools focus on specialized subjects such as stem, performing arts, and communication.

Jo Mackey is the only K-8 magnet school in the district. Students there learn about digital sciences, leadership, and global communication through hands-on activities.

“When students are interested in what they’re learning, when they have a reason to go to school, that keeps them there, that engages them in what they’re learning. They’re able to apply what they’re learning to experiences in the real world,” Rachel Reid, CCSD Director of Magnet Schools said.

CCSD is hosting multiple in-person and virtual parent workshops to learn about the variety of programs.

A Magnet Choice fair will be held on Nov. 6, with all schools in attendance.