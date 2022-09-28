LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Oh to be this lucky. On Wednesday a man playing video poker at Circa in downtown Las Vegas chose to hold one ace on the hand of Triple Double Bonus Poker. It was a decision that earned him a jackpot.

The man, only identified as Robbie was not shy with his play as he was betting $500 a hand in the high-roller room. And according to the photographs shared by Circa, Robbie had just over $1,800 in the machine when it hit.

‘Robbie’ celebrates with Circa CEO/Owner Derek Stevens after winning a $400k jackpot in Las Vegas. (Photo: Circa)

Man wins $400k jackpot on video poker at Circa in Las Vegas. (Photo: Circa)

Robbie held the ace and got three more aces on the turn along with three of clubs earning him the $400,000 jackpot.