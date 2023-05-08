LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge sentenced a Las Vegas man to 13 years in prison for his part in a conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, according to an announcement Monday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada.

Gregorio Godinez, 40, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

According to court records, Godinez sold a total of 1,935 grams of methamphetamine during several drug deals. He had a 9mm pistol when he sold 880 grams during a July 2, 2019, deal.

United States District Judge Andrew P. Gordon presided over the sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

Co-defendant Jonathan Garcia pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 months in prison and co-defendant Elio Ramirez-Guerro pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 80 months in prison.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.