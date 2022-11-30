LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The winners have been announced in a random “lottery” to award independent pot lounge licenses to 20 businesses in Nevada.

The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board also released the list 20 new retail locations that will have lounge licenses. Previously existing retail locations that applied already have approval to put in lounges and were not listed in today’s news release.

The names were posted after a livestream showed the board going through an awkward step-by-step process involving a computerized selection process and review by certified public accountants on Wednesday.

The lounges will provide a legal place to consume cannabis products — something that’s now prohibited outside of a private residence. They are expected to compete fiercely for Las Vegas tourists who visit dispensaries here.

The winners

Ten licenses were awarded to “social equity” applicants — businesses with minority ownership that received half the licenses to ensure Nevada’s cannabis industry has a higher number of minority owners. The social equity applicants paid lower fees to apply, but applications had to pass a qualifying step:

City of Las Vegas: Greenwood Investment Group, LLC Lyxe Consulting LLC MEDSnSIN N&D Enterprises LLP NV Cloud 420 Lounge LLC Royal Tree TLC LLC Sunflower Compassionate Company

Unincorporated Clark County: City Lights Production LLC GGCPA SE 3 Inc

Nye County: GGCPA SE Inc



Ten licenses were awarded to independent operators who paid a $10,000 fee and submitted a qualifying application.

City of Las Vegas: FCWC Operations LLC Higher*Archy LLC Las Vegas Cannabis Industry Leaders

Unincorporated Clark County: The Limo Joint LLC Shanghai Lounge LLC The Standard Lounge, LLC La Lounge LLC Cafecito SW Rolling Cloudz LLC

Nye County: KV Group, LLV



Twenty licenses were awarded to new retail operators with qualifying applications for cannabis consumption. Each paid a $100,000 application fee. Any retailer that submitted a qualifying application received a license.

City of Las Vegas: Clark NMSD LLC Integral Associates LLC Nevada Organic Remedies LLC Serenity Wellness Center LLC Tryke Companies So. NV LLC

Unincorporated Clark County: Cheyenne Medical LLC CR/P Las Vegas LLC DED OPS NV LLC Deep Roots Harvest Inc. DIV Holdings LLC Global Harmony LLC Inyo Fine Cannabis Dispensary LLC Ivy & Vine LLC MM Development Company LLC NevadaPURE LLC TBL LLC TGIG LLC Wellness Connection of Nevada LLC

Storey County : TRNVP098 LLC

: Washoe County : The Venue at Sol Cannabis LLC

:

Almost all the licenses went to companies in Las Vegas and unincorporated Clark County. Two independent lounge licenses were awarded to Nye County applicants — one social equity applicant and one outside that category.

One new retail lounge license went to a Washoe County company and one went to a Storey County company.