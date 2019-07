A photo of the graduating class of 40 new corrections officers. (Twitter/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Forty new corrections officers graduated at a 9 a.m. ceremony Thursday at Palms Resort & Casino.

#LVMPD graduated 40 new corrections officers today at a ceremony held at the @Palms.

The recruits began their training on February 25, 2019; graduating were 8 females and 32 males, ranging in age from 22-47 years old.

The recruits began their training on Feb. 25 and hail from 11 different states and 6 countries including Guam, Mexico, Taiwan, Kenya, Cameroon and Bahrain.

The graduating class has 8 women and 32 men ranging from 22 to 47 years old. Nine served in the military and 10 have prior law enforcement experience.