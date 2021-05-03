40-acre marijuana grow site discovered inside Death Valley National Park

An aerial view of Jail Canyon inside Death Valley National Park. (Courtesy of National Park Service)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jail Canyon in Death Valley National Park is closed after an illegal marijuana crop was discovered late last week.

Park rangers found the 40-acre grow site on the west side of the park and posted an aerial photo of the site on its Facebook page. The site is about 115 miles from Las Vegas.

“Do you notice anything unusual about this image taken from an overflight of Death Valley’s remote Jail Canyon? The perfectly aligned “shrubs” are part of a recently discovered illegal marijuana grow approximately 40 acres in size,” the post said.

Comments on the Facebook post include at least one expressing concern over safety, and worries about confrontations if anyone were to come across an illegal grow site.

The National Park Service notes that marijuana grow sites “significantly damage and destroy public land by introducing pesticides, land clearing, poaching and waterway modifications.”

The illegal grow is one of hundreds that authorities have found in Death Valley over the last decade.

While California legalized marijuana in 2016, it remains prohibited on federal lands.

The park service has a tip line for visitors who notice illegal activity: 888-653-0009