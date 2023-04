LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A four-vehicle crash shut down a roadway in Henderson on Thursday evening, according to police.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. when police and fire crews arrived at Valle Verde and Paseo Verde.

Police said the crash involved a box truck and three additional vehicles.

All injuries were minor and were treated at the scene of the crash, according to police.

Valle Verde Lane was closed for a time due to transmission fluid that had spilled following the crash.