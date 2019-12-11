4 UNR football players suspended for fight during rival game; looking for fans involved

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mountain West has been looking over tape of the fight that followed the UNLV vs. UNR game on Saturday, Nov. 30. The battle for the Fremont Cannon turned into more than just a rivalry game, and now the conference is asking people who were at the game to identify the fans who also participated in the fight.

Mountain West suspended former Bishop Gorman graduate, Austin Arnold, who started the fight, for two games. He will miss this year’s bowl game and the season opener in 2020.

Three other Wolf Pack football players were also suspended; two of them for one game and another for half a game.

The league says they will announce the UNLV suspensions later this week.

During University of Nevada, Reno police services’ review, four fans from the game interacted with student-athletes who were on the field. University Police Services is asking for the fans who were present at the game and pictured here to contact them. If members of the community can identify the individuals, they are asking them to call 775-784-4013 or email unrpd@unr.edu.