4 teens face charges in NLV arson fire

NORTH LAS VEGAS, (KLAS) — Four teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17 are facing charges of first-degree arson, burglary and aiding and abetting, according to North Las Vegas Fire Department.

The teens are accused of breaking into an apartment and setting it on fire on Monday evening. No one was in the apartment, located in the 2500 block of Donna Street, during the fire.

The teens were seen running from the apartment building and arrested by police later in the evening.

The teens were booked into Clark County Juvenile Services.