LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police arrested four suspects in connection with a June shooting that left a juvenile critically injured.

According to a release, on Wednesday, June 28 at around 8:58 a.m. Henderson police and fire departments were called to the 800 block of Seven Hills Drive after reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers found a male juvenile who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Henderson Detectives later learned that a second victim had been stabbed multiple times and had taken himself to a local hospital. He was in stable condition.

Detectives were able to identify four suspects as Ka’Miya Hamelton, 25, Antoneyo Hamelton, 23, D’Angelo Hamelton, 21, and Lisa Lang, 44.

With the help of Henderson and North Las Vegas SWAT teams, detectives were able to locate Ka’Miya, Antoneyo, and Lang and take them into custody.

On July 13, with the help of the FBI Criminal Apprehension Team, D’Angelo was found and taken into custody.

The suspects were all taken to the Hendeson Detention Center and booked on the following charges:

Ka’Miya was booked on one count of conspiracy to commit murder with a deadly weapon

Antoneyo was booked on two counts of child abuse/neglect and one count of conspiracy to commit murder with a deadly weapon

Lang was booked on one count of battery with a deadly weapon and one count of conspiracy to commit murder with a deadly weapon

D’Angelo was booked on one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and one count of conspiracy to commit murder with a deadly weapon

According to court records, D’Angelo is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a $95,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 2.

This is an ongoing investigation.