4 people arrested for abusing, exploiting elderly Nye County woman

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s office busted four people for trying to exploit an elderly woman on several different occasions. On Jan. 29, 2019, Nye County Sheriff’s said it received reports that an elderly woman was being taken advantage of by 55-year-old Rosanna Caspio. The person who made the claims said Caspio befriended the woman and convinced the woman to put Caspio’s name on the title to her truck.

Caspio was also accused of using the elderly person’s money to gamble.

Nye County deputies found the elderly woman’s vehicle at Caspio’s home and realized that her name was added to the truck title.

On Jan. 30, deputies conducted an interview with the elderly woman to verify the exploitation and abuse claims. During that interview, deputies noticed the victim had diminished mental capacity.

The investigation also revealed that Caspio had been withdrawing thousands of dollars from the victim’s bank account. When deputies went to arrest Caspio, they discovered the elderly victim’s debit card, checkbook, and keys to her truck.

Detectives discovered that Caspio did know about the victim’s diminished mental capacity, and used that to benefit herself.

Caspio was arrested and booked on the following charges:

Abuse/exploitation of a vulnerable person

Grand larceny over $3,500

Nye County Sheriff Deputies investigated further into the victim’s finances and discovered 58-yaer-old Leslie Kayilibal had been added as power of attorney over the victim’s accounts, along with adding herself as a beneficiary to the victim’s money. The elderly woman told deputies Kayilibal was her financial advisor.

NCSO said Kayilibal is a tax preparer out of Huntington Beach, California who had used her position to make changes to the victim’s financial accounts. On June 2, 2019, deputies noticed that Kayilibal was at the victim’s residence trying to get her to sign new estate paperwork.

Kayilibal was arrested and booked on the charge of Abuse/exploitation of a vulnerable person.

But the taking advantage did not stop there: NCSO also discovered that 70-year-old Sandra Stone and 76-year-old James Vernon of Pahrump had the victim change her estate planning to leave her money to them. They also added themselves to the victim’s financial accounts, deputies said.

According to Nye County Sheriff, they too were aware of the elderly victim’s diminished mental capacity

On Aug. 29, 2019, Stone and Vernon were arrested on the charge of Abuse/exploitation of a vulnerable person.

After her arrest, Nye County Sheriff said Stone used her position at a local dentist’s office to retaliate against one of the arresting deputies and his family.

She left a voicemail on the deputies voicemail that said, “This is Desert View Dental, and for your convenience, we take pleasure in canceling your dental appointment for tomorrow and any future appointments for you and your family.”

Nye County Sheriff said regardless of the retaliation, they will continue to protect those who can not defend themselves.