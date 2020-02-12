4 Nye County adults charged with committing offenses against children, including child sex assault, bestiality, and lewdness

PAHRUMP (KLAS) — The Nye County District Attorney’s Office has charged four Pahrump adults with committing numerous severe offenses against several children. Eric Garcia, 39, Vicki Bachli, 49, Mickey Cagle, 30, and Danny Hicks, 50, are also facing criminal counts for child sexual assault, incest, bestiality, lewdness, and use of a child in the production of pornography.

“I am horrified beyond words by these allegations,” Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia said. “My office has built on the good work by the Sheriff’s Office in this case, and we have now filed a 21-count criminal complaint against the four defendants, including 16 counts that carry a penalty of life imprisonment upon conviction.”

Each defendant faces the following charges:

Eric Garcia has been charged with three counts of sexual assault on a child under 14; one count of lewdness with a child under 14; two counts of unlawfully using a minor in producing pornography or as subject of sexual portrayal in performance; one count of possession of child pornography; one count of preparing, advertising, or distributing materials depicting pornography involving a minor; one count of felony child abuse; and one count of bestiality. Of the 10 charges, six carry a life sentence.

Vicki Bachli has been charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child under 14 and two counts of incest. All four charges carry a life sentence.

Mickey Cagle has been charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child under 14 and two counts of lewdness with a child under 14. All four charges carry a life sentence.

Danny Hicks has been charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child under 14 and one count of bestiality. Of the three counts, the two sexual assault charges carry a life sentence.

“We will continue working on this case for as long as it takes,” Arabia said. “If that eventually leads to more charges, we will be ready.”

Formal arraignment will take place on Feb. 12, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. in Pahrump Justice Court Department A.