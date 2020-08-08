4 Las Vegans enter guilty pleas in federal drug ring case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four Las Vegans have pleaded guilty for their roles in a drug ring that distributed methamphetamine and counterfeit Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

US Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich of the District of Nevada announced pleas in the prosecution that goes back to arrests in October 2019.

Esperanza Sanabia-Araujo, 61, Marla Mariscal-Sanabia, 31, Armando Mariscal, 62, and Fernando Bueno, 29, each pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance before U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro.

Sentencing hearings are scheduled for December 16, 2020.

Authorities arrested the four Las Vegans as they tried to deliver 50 pounds of methamphetamine and 5,000 opioid pills. Agents recovered a firearm during the arrest.

Each defendant faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. Maximum sentencing guidelines allow life in prison and a $10 million fine.

Other individuals were each charged in the indictment and are considered fugitives. They are Victor Araujo, Reynaldo Sanabia-Araujo and Renzo Mariscal-Sanabia.

Anyone with information as to their whereabouts should contact local police.

This case was the product of an investigation by the DEA.