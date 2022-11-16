LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police are investigating a crash that left four people dead over the weekend along a Southern Nevada highway.

It happened on Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:50 a.m. on U.S. 95, near mile marker 18 in Esmerelda County, which is one mile south of Tonopah.

According to NSP’s preliminary investigation, a white Ram pick-up truck was traveling north on U.S. 95 in the northbound travel lane, when for unknown reasons the driver crossed over the center line into the southbound travel lane directly into the path of a silver Ram vehicle.

The driver of the silver-colored Ram veered right toward the right lane to avoid a crash, NSP stated.

The front of the white Ram then struck the front of the silver Ram causing both vehicles to leave the roadway. The white Ram pick-up then caught fire.

All four people inside the white Ram pick-up truck were killed and have been identified by NSP.

Mariella Hardin, 53, of Las Vegas, Genelle Guillmo Ramerine, 38, and two juveniles were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The five people in the silver-colored Ram pick-up received medical treatment for their injuries and no other details were released by NSP on their conditions.

Those with information or who may have witnessed the crash are asked to contact Sergeant Mitch Payne of the NSP Elko Office at 775-753-1111.