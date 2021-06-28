4 injured in shooting incident near Wigwam, Green Valley parkways

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Four people were injured in a shooting near Wigwam and Green Valley parkways Monday night. The incident, which Henderson Police say may be domestic-related, occurred around 7:30 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the individuals suffering from injuries. They were transported to the hospital, and their exact injuries and conditions are unknown at this time.
Ages and genders are also currently unknown.
Authorities remain on scene investigating. Avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.