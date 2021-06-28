4 injured in shooting incident near Wigwam, Green Valley parkways

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Four people were injured in a shooting near Wigwam and Green Valley parkways Monday night. The incident, which Henderson Police say may be domestic-related, occurred around 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the individuals suffering from injuries. They were transported to the hospital, and their exact injuries and conditions are unknown at this time.

#BREAKING Shooting in a residential neighborhood in Henderson. 4 people injured in a possible domestic dispute.

Live report at 11pm #8NN pic.twitter.com/zqC2tZvvAj — Madison Kimbro (@MADKIMBRO) June 29, 2021

Ages and genders are also currently unknown.

Authorities remain on scene investigating. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.