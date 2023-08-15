LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four Las Vegas valley freeway interchanges will be getting safety systems that can identify wrong-way drivers and alert them even if they might be drowsy or impaired.

Between 2014 and 2018, there was an annual average of 27 crashes and more than 90 citations that were attributed to wrong-way crashes in Nevada. It results in hundreds of fatalities nationwide every year.

The four interchanges that are getting the new system are:

I-15 at Starr Ave

U.S. 95 at Kyle Canyon Rd.

U.S. 95 at Skye Canyon Rd.

U.S. 95 at Durango Dr.

The system uses radar and closed-circuit cameras to identify vehicles traveling in the wrong direction. It triggers two sets of flashing wrong-way signs on the ramp. The signs are four feet high and designed to be more visible to drivers who might be drowsy or impaired. The signs signal them to stop.

NDOT will begin putting the new systems in place starting Sunday, August 20. It’s anticipated it will take eight weeks to put in the four systems. There will be occasional overnight lane restrictions or ramp closures between 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow for the work.