LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four new floors added to the top of Elara bring 90 luxury rooms to the resort along Harmon Avenue, just east of the Strip and right on the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit.

It’s no coincidence that the rooms have been finished and announced by Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) ahead of this weekend’s F1 events. HGV is an official event partner, hosting an on-track clubhouse that will provide “an up close and personal view of the race with a front-row seat to the 3.8-mile track,” according to a Tuesday news release.

Elara is part of the Hilton Grand Vacations Club offerings — timeshares that have grown around the Las Vegas Strip.

Elara is one of the world’s largest timeshare resorts with nearly 1,300 units, according to the company. It’s known for its 52-story mirrored façade at the corner of Harmon and Audrie Street. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, it will be at the heart of the F1 race, not far from the paddock building at Harmon and Koval Lane.

“We’re thrilled to expand our world-class offerings in the vibrant city of Las Vegas with the highly anticipated completion of Elara, a Hilton Club,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “The penthouses sit atop Elara and introduce a new level of luxury with incredible views as well as opulent amenities that provide members and guests with extraordinary accommodations in the heart of Las Vegas.”

It’s only 90 rooms, but finding a place for to put them inside the F1 track meant building up instead of out. The new four-floor addition brings:

34 studios

40 one-bedroom suites

16 two-bedroom suites

“Each room boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, providing spectacular views of the Las Vegas Strip as well as the surrounding mountain and desert landscapes,” according to a Tuesday news release that described “an elevated, private experience with access to an exclusive owners’ lounge and dedicated check-in area.” The resort also offers adjoining access to the Miracle Mile Shops.

Hilton Grand Vacations partnered with Blackstone Real Estate on the Elara project.

“We are big believers in Las Vegas, and this investment is another display of our conviction in the city. These brand new luxury rooms and best-in-class amenities will be a fantastic addition to the Strip and serve as another differentiator for the property,” said Matt Vizza, Blackstone managing director.