4 citizens among those to be recognized by Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four citizens will be among the nearly 100 employees who will be recognized in a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department commendation ceremony on Thursday.

The awards for community service, exemplary service, meritorious service and lifesaving will be given out in a ceremony at Metro headquarters.

Among the citizens recognized will be a person who turned in a suspect they saw on a Ring doorbell video that was threatening to rape and kill a woman.

Also, 94 employees will be recognized including Metro’s Homicide Section for solving more than 96% of its cases in 2020, a group of detectives that discovered a terrorist plot, and the Homeland Security Saturation Team for working 61 protests without a day off for more than a month.