4 arrested on child abuse, sexual assault charges

PARHUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — Four people are now in custody following an investigation into child abuse and sexual assault at a home in Parhump. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on January 17 following a joint investigation along with DCFS.

39-year-old Eric Garcia, 30-year-old Mickey Cagle, 50-year-old Danny Hicks and 49-year-old Vicki Bachli were arrested and are being held in the Nye County Detention Center.

According to Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, the children in the home were given alcohol that made them sick before being sexually abused by all suspects on multiple occasions. Victims described, in detail, numerous acts of sexual abuse by all suspects. Some of the reported acts included bestiality.

The suspects are facing the following charges:

Bachli:

Child Abuse

Lewdness with a Child under 14

Cagle:

2 Counts – Sexual Assault

2 Counts – Child Abuse

2 Counts – Lewdness with a Child under 14

Hicks:

4 Counts – Child Abuse

3 Counts – Sexual Assault

2 Counts – Bestiality

4 Counts – Lewdness with a Child under 14

Garcia: